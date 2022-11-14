Those hoping to see Chase Young on Monday night in Philly won’t get that chance

Chase Young's 2022 regular-season debut is being put on hold for at least another handful of days. The Commanders will not activate the former No. 2 overall pick for their Monday night affair against the Eagles.

The Commanders will not activate the former No. 2 overall pick for their Monday night affair against the Eagles, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

That means Young’s stint on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which started back in August, will continue for a little while longer. Ron Rivera and the team chose to open his window to return on Nov. 2, and in doing so, afforded Young 21 days to make it back to real action. He’s got nine days left.

Following their trip to Philadelphia, Rivera’s club will travel to Houston on Sunday to take on the Texans and then will welcome Atlanta to FedEx Field. Young will either suit up to face one of those two opponents or won’t suit up at all this year.

“He’s made incremental progress,” Rivera said of Young on Friday. “The big thing is we’re not gonna play him unless we feel absolutely that he’s ready to roll.

“He’s had a couple of good practices. It’s just that there’s some things he just, right now, isn’t comfortable doing, which we get. But the things that he does, he’s doing pretty doggone well, so we’re pretty excited about that. It’s just a matter of now I think the conditioning aspect of it and the confidence in it and that only comes with I think reps and practice.”

When speaking to the media on Thursday, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio admitted that he “wouldn’t call” Young’s activity level “full speed at this point.”

“He’s giving it everything he has,” Del Rio told reporters.

Young tore his ACL exactly a year ago, and though Rivera revealed in recent months that Young’s initial injury and ensuing repair were “a little more extensive” than other tears. Even so, the fact that he’s not 100% prepared to compete is a bit concerning considering his importance to the organization and the way this health issue is interrupting his career.

Luckily for the Commanders, their Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne-led defensive line is performing exceedingly well despite Young’s absence. Hopefully, though, that unit will soon be adding Young back into the mix.