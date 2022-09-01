Commanders place Brian Robinson on non-football injury list

The Washington Commanders placed Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list.

The Washington Commanders placed Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list Thursday.

Robinson, 23, will miss at least four games, as required by NFL rules.

The rookie running back was shot twice in the leg Sunday evening in D.C. during an attempted carjacking where he wrestled a gun away from one of the two suspects. The other suspect shot him. The two were trying to take his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Robinson went home from the hospital after successful surgery Monday.

Robinson was at the team’s training facility in Ashburn Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the case.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.