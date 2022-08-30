RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Home » Washington Commanders » Brian Robinson returns to…

Brian Robinson returns to Commanders training camp after shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After being shot in the leg during a failed carjacking attempt in D.C., Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to training camp Tuesday to reassure his teammates. He also brought snacks.

After a failed carjacking left him shot in the leg, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to training camp in Virginia on Tuesday. (Washington Commanders via Twitter)

Teammates and fans alike gave a sigh of relief after seeing 23-year-old Robinson walk through the doors of the Commanders’ training center in Ashburn, Virginia.

The Commanders shared a handful of images on their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to making the rounds with the team and staff, Robinson joked he was fulfilling his “rookie duties” of getting snacks for the other running backs.

Robinson was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second as the two tried to take his car.

A law enforcement source said Robinson was at Crab Boss restaurant, at 10th and H streets in Northeast, getting seafood before the shooting at around 5:30 p.m.

Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday evening and said in a tweet that the running back was doing well and wanted to get back with the team as soon as possible.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Quantum computing's threat to cybersecurity — winter is coming

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up