Brian Robinson returns to Commanders training camp after shooting

After being shot in the leg during a failed carjacking attempt in D.C., Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to training camp Tuesday to reassure his teammates. He also brought snacks.

Teammates and fans alike gave a sigh of relief after seeing 23-year-old Robinson walk through the doors of the Commanders’ training center in Ashburn, Virginia.

The Commanders shared a handful of images on their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

In addition to making the rounds with the team and staff, Robinson joked he was fulfilling his “rookie duties” of getting snacks for the other running backs.

Robinson was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second as the two tried to take his car.

A law enforcement source said Robinson was at Crab Boss restaurant, at 10th and H streets in Northeast, getting seafood before the shooting at around 5:30 p.m.

Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday evening and said in a tweet that the running back was doing well and wanted to get back with the team as soon as possible.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.