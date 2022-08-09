WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Home » Washington Commanders » Rivera makes 'very difficult'…

Rivera makes ‘very difficult’ decision to fire defensive line coach Sam Mills III

George Wallace | gwallace@wtop.com

August 9, 2022, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Follow WTOP’s George Wallace on Twitter and Instagram for updates on Commanders training camp.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a coaching change on Tuesday morning, firing defensive line coach Sam Mills III.

Rivera cited a “difference in philosophy,” and said assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina will take over. Zgonina has spent three seasons on the defensive staff with Mills and played in the NFL for 17 years.

Week three of training camp is an odd time to make such a move, and Rivera didn’t elaborate much on it: “Just some observations … I just felt it was a change that I needed to make,” he said.

Mills spent the weekend in Canton, Ohio, where his father was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He began his coaching career in Carolina, where he spent 15 years, nine of
them with Rivera.

Mills was hired in D.C. in January 2020. The defensive line was supposed to be one of the better ones in the league, but the results haven’t been there.

Washington had 47 sacks (sixth in the NFL) and 78 tackles for loss (seventh) in 2020, Mills’ first season as defensive line coach.

Both numbers decreased substantially into 2021, and a defense that was viewed as a strength coming into the year finished eighth worst in the NFL with 434 points against and fourth worst with 4,333 passing yards allowed.

Rivera cited his history with the Mills family and called the decision “very difficult.”

“I’ve known Sam a long time and he’s a very good football coach,” Rivera said. “I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year and things got tough last year, but there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”

There was tension among the group last year, when Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne had to be separated after throwing punches on the sideline in Dallas. Then, this offseason, Matt Ioannidis was released and Tim Settle departed via free agency.

“At the end of the day, it’s sad,” Allen said. “I think me and Coach Sam were getting along really well. We were really making some progress as a defensive unit. It’s the NFL. People just got to
remember: It’s a great game, but a terrible business.”

Allen said he was surprised by the move, especially the timing.

“One thing I’ve learned in the NFL is that nothing is unusual,” he said. “You have to learn to expect the unexpected and as soon as you get comfortable, the NFL will surprise you. Going into my sixth year, there are very few things that will surprise me in the NFL.”

Allen also said that not much should change in the defensive line room, because Zgonina has been with them for the last three years and the players know what to expect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

George Wallace

George Wallace is the WTOP sports director. He began at WTOP on Christmas Day of 2000.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

Even Customs and Border Protection is getting into the green movement

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up