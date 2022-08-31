Jaret Patterson, Troy Apke and 13 others sign with Washington’s practice squad

One day after cutting their roster from 80 players down to 53, the Commanders ended up bringing many of those names back into the fold.

On Wednesday, the club announced that it had signed these 15 players to its practice squad (which can house up to 16 members):

Perhaps the two most recognizable names to stick with Washington, albeit not in the way that they personally hoped, are running back Jaret Patterson and cornerback Troy Apke.

Patterson, who logged 68 carries and two touchdowns in 2021 as an undrafted rookie, turned in a productive summer yet couldn’t fully force his way into what is a crowded running backs rotation, even with Brian Robinson Jr.’s status still an unknown. Keeping him close by, however, will be beneficial if that group suffers further damage.

Apke, meanwhile, was dropped by the organization on Aug. 16 in a previous round of cuts. The maligned defensive back — but useful special-teamer — wasn’t healthy enough to participate in any training camp action, but he was spotted on Wednesday doing individual drills with the rest of the secondary.

Beyond those two, former draft picks Khaleke Hudson and William Bradley-King return to the only NFL franchise they’ve ever known. Veteran receiver Alex Erickson is also back, as are Corn Elder and Danny Johnson, two corners who were released on Tuesday.

League rules state that franchises can hold up to six players with an unlimited amount of pro experience on their practice squads and allot the other 10 slots to players with two or fewer years of experience.