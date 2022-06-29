Commanders to wear 90th anniversary patch on jerseys in 2022

Washington will wear a commemorative 90th-anniversary patch on the chest of its jerseys this season, the team announced. The design of the patch will be released on the team's social channels on July 9, the exact date the franchise was founded in 1932.

The 2022 NFL season will mark the 90th year Washington’s NFL franchise has existed. And on Wednesday, the franchise announced multiple ways it plans to honor that benchmark this fall.

Washington will wear a commemorative 90th-anniversary patch on the chest of its jerseys this season, the team announced. The design of the patch will be released on the team’s social channels on July 9, the exact date the franchise was founded in 1932.

The 2022 season isn’t the first time the Commanders will wear an anniversary jersey patch. The most recent year Washington did so was in 2007 when the franchise sported a 75th-anniversary patch in the same location on their jerseys.

Here’s former Washington safety LaRon Landry sporting the 75th-anniversary patch in 2007:

As part of the 90th-anniversary celebration, the Commanders will unveil a commemorative merchandise line that will be available for purchase in August at the team’s store. The franchise will also launch a “Command Legacy” website on July 9, which per the team “will feature historical moments celebrating the rich 90-year history of the franchise.”

Additionally, the team plans to invite several alumni from the franchise’s history to home games throughout the season. Each home game will feature a former player as an honorary captain.