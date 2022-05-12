Washington Commanders’ full 2022 NFL schedule

The Washington Commanders will open the 2022 NFL season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. and play only two games in primetime.

The Washington Commanders, in the first season under their new moniker, will open the 2022 NFL season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. and play only two games in primetime.

The Commanders announced the franchise will open the season at home for the third consecutive season — the first time since its 2015-17 seasons. This will be the 37th time Washington has opened the season on its home field. The franchise is 18-18 in the previous 36 Week 1 home matchups.

Both of Washington’s primetime games are on the road: Week 6 on a Thursday night in Chicago, and Carson Wentz makes his return to Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The Commanders have an unusually late bye week: Week 14 between games against the New York Giants.