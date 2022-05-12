RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Washington Commanders’ full 2022 NFL schedule

Rob Woodfork | rwoodfork@wtop.com

May 12, 2022, 8:19 PM

The Washington Commanders, in the first season under their new moniker, will open the 2022 NFL season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. and play only two games in primetime.

The Commanders announced the franchise will open the season at home for the third consecutive season — the first time since its 2015-17 seasons. This will be the 37th time Washington has opened the season on its home field. The franchise is 18-18 in the previous 36 Week 1 home matchups.

Both of Washington’s primetime games are on the road: Week 6 on a Thursday night in Chicago, and Carson Wentz makes his return to Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

The Commanders have an unusually late bye week: Week 14 between games against the New York Giants.

 

