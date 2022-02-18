CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington Commanders » Washington tight ends coach…

Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener announces retirement

Ethan Cadeaux

February 18, 2022, 1:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of Ron Rivera’s longest-tenured assistant coaches is hanging up the clipboard.

Washington Commanders tight ends coach Pete Hoener is retiring, the team announced on Friday.

To replace Hoener, Washington is reportedly hiring Juan Castillo, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Castillo has spent the past two seasons as the Bears’ offensive line coach. He has ties to Rivera, too, as they both coached in Philadelphia from 1999-2003.

Hoener, who turned 70 last June, has spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant under Rivera, both with the Panthers and Commanders, as the team’s tight ends coach. Before that, Hoener spent time in San Francisco, Chicago and Arizona.

Hoener has coached some excellent tight ends over his storied coaching career, from Vernon Davis to Greg Olsen and most recently, Logan Thomas. In Washington, Castillo has some big shoes to fill.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up