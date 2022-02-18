One of Ron Rivera's longest-tenured assistant coaches is hanging up the clipboard.

Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Commanders tight ends coach Pete Hoener is retiring, the team announced on Friday.

To replace Hoener, Washington is reportedly hiring Juan Castillo, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Castillo has spent the past two seasons as the Bears’ offensive line coach. He has ties to Rivera, too, as they both coached in Philadelphia from 1999-2003.

Hoener, who turned 70 last June, has spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant under Rivera, both with the Panthers and Commanders, as the team’s tight ends coach. Before that, Hoener spent time in San Francisco, Chicago and Arizona.

Hoener has coached some excellent tight ends over his storied coaching career, from Vernon Davis to Greg Olsen and most recently, Logan Thomas. In Washington, Castillo has some big shoes to fill.