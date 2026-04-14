Washington Capitals miss playoffs for first time under Spencer Carbery

The Washington Capitals were eliminated from playoff contention without taking the ice Monday night.

The Washington Capitals were eliminated from playoff contention without taking the ice Monday night.

Tyson Foerster scored the only goal in a shootout to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, sending the Flyers to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

With 96 points, the Flyers clinched third in the Metropolitan Division, mathematically eliminating the Capitals, who have 93 points. Washington is 42-30-9 overall and 16-7-2 within the division.

It marks the first time the Capitals have missed the postseason since the 2022-23 season and the first under head coach Spencer Carbery. The result also comes after Washington won its home finale against Pittsburgh, which may have been star Alex Ovechkin’s last game in D.C.

Washington, which is on a three-game win streak, ends its regular season Tuesday night in Columbus.

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