‘DC’s greatest athlete ever’: Capitals fans react to Ovechkin’s possible last home game

Hockey star Alex Ovechkin may have played his final game on D.C. ice for the Washington Capitals Sunday afternoon.
The Capitals took on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Washington’s regular-season home finale, winning 3-0 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The 40-year-old Ovechkin said before Sunday’s game that he will wait until after the season is over to decide whether he’s retiring or playing for another year with the Capitals.
He has played in the National Hockey League for 21 seasons, all with the Capitals. His current contract expires on June 30.
‘Kind of gives me chills’
From the opening faceoff to the celebratory postgame skate, during which he waved gratefully to adoring fans, Ovechkin enjoyed one heck of a day. Best of all, the Capitals remained in the playoff hunt with Sunday’s win.
WTOP talked with fans at Sunday’s game about what Ovechkin means to the Caps and how they’re feeling about the possibility of him leaving the team.
“I’ve been a season-ticket holder for 45 years, and so had Ovi the whole time. So, I’m excited and had to be here for today’s game, just in case,” Jim Buchanan told WTOP outside Capital One Arena.
“He’s one of the biggest sports stars in a time when the football team has been down and the Wizards are down and the Nats have been up and down. He’s been the one constant, and it’s been really exciting to watch him game in and game out.”
Caps fans, especially those dedicated to Ovechkin, hope it’s not his last time on the ice in D.C. They do, however, acknowledge the chance that it could be.
“I mean, I hope not,” Luke Marrone told WTOP.
“Seems like it might be trending that way, especially with his contract being up, but, for him to not announce it — I know he’s kind of a quiet guy. He wanted to go out privately. So, maybe he’ll come back for one more, but this could be it. So, we’re out here to support it, to see if it is or not.”
“It’s cool, it’s kind of sad. It also kind of gives me chills. My whole childhood was growing up, watching him play and coming here to see him play,” he added.
Ovechkin played in front of an appreciative sellout crowd, with fans weighing in early during the game about his future, chanting, “One more year!”
‘DC’s greatest athlete ever’
Others, however, are pretty certain it is Ovechkin’s final home game.
“I have been to a lot of games this season, and he’s amazing. It’s amazing to watch,” Hannah Low told WTOP.
“I think it would be very cool if he kept going. He has an over 30-point season, but he definitely is slowing down. I think it’s nice to kind of leave when you’re on top.”
One thing is for sure for some fans: “He’s D.C.’s greatest athlete ever, and we’ve had some good ones in the city,” Greg Schleifman told WTOP.
“He embodies all things that make D.C. what it is, and he’s a warrior, and I’ve come to love him over my entire life growing up here.”
After Sunday’s game, surrounded by his two young sons, Ovechkin said there was “no decision yet.” on this future.
In response to crowd chants for “one more year,” Ovechkin said, with a smile: “I’ll think about it.”
“No decision yet”… pic.twitter.com/Zwd5Fx0Ucy
— Dave Preston (@davpresto) April 12, 2026
Sunday also marked the 100th career matchup between Ovechkin and Penguins player Sidney Crosby, two star athletes who have redefined the league and their respective franchises over the years.
The two did not share ice time during the fame. Crosby remained on the bench after the Penguins secured a playoff berth.
“He came in with such high expectations, and he passed them,” Crosby said. “To be the greatest goal scorer of all time and to do what he’s done, its impressive.”
Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer with 929 last year, and he isn’t exactly limping to the end of his brilliant career. He leads the Capitals with 32 goals and 63 points, and picked up an assist on the empty-net goal that clinched Sunday’s pivotal win.
If he retires, he told the Capitals Radio Network that age is a big factor in his decision.
“I’m going to be 41 years old in September,” he said. “So you just have to be smart about it.”
WTOP’s Grace Newton, Valerie Bonk, Will Vitka, Dave Preston and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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