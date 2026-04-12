‘DC’s greatest athlete ever’: Capitals fans react to Ovechkin’s possible last home game

The 40-year-old hockey star played in front of a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena. During the game, fans chanted at Ovechkin, “One more year!” amid retirement rumors.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Do Caps fans think this is Alex Ovechkin’s last season?

Hockey star Alex Ovechkin may have played his final game on D.C. ice for the Washington Capitals Sunday afternoon.

The Capitals took on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Washington’s regular-season home finale, winning 3-0 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The 40-year-old Ovechkin said before Sunday’s game that he will wait until after the season is over to decide whether he’s retiring or playing for another year with the Capitals.

He has played in the National Hockey League for 21 seasons, all with the Capitals. His current contract expires on June 30.

‘Kind of gives me chills’

From the opening faceoff to the celebratory postgame skate, during which he waved gratefully to adoring fans, Ovechkin enjoyed one heck of a day. Best of all, the Capitals remained in the playoff hunt with Sunday’s win.

WTOP talked with fans at Sunday’s game about what Ovechkin means to the Caps and how they’re feeling about the possibility of him leaving the team.

“I’ve been a season-ticket holder for 45 years, and so had Ovi the whole time. So, I’m excited and had to be here for today’s game, just in case,” Jim Buchanan told WTOP outside Capital One Arena.

“He’s one of the biggest sports stars in a time when the football team has been down and the Wizards are down and the Nats have been up and down. He’s been the one constant, and it’s been really exciting to watch him game in and game out.”

Caps fans, especially those dedicated to Ovechkin, hope it’s not his last time on the ice in D.C. They do, however, acknowledge the chance that it could be.

“I mean, I hope not,” Luke Marrone told WTOP.

“Seems like it might be trending that way, especially with his contract being up, but, for him to not announce it — I know he’s kind of a quiet guy. He wanted to go out privately. So, maybe he’ll come back for one more, but this could be it. So, we’re out here to support it, to see if it is or not.”

“It’s cool, it’s kind of sad. It also kind of gives me chills. My whole childhood was growing up, watching him play and coming here to see him play,” he added.

Ovechkin played in front of an appreciative sellout crowd, with fans weighing in early during the game about his future, chanting, “One more year!”

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals waves to the crowd after being named first star of the game after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on April 12, 2026 at D.C.’s Capital One Arena. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals takes the ice for pregame warm-ups before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 12, 2026, at D.C.’s Capital One Arena. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals chases down a loose puck in the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 12, 2026, at D.C.’s Capital One Arena. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images A fan holds a sign about the rivalry between Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the game on April 12, 2026 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) salutes the fans after an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, center, speaks at a news conference next to his sons, Ilya, left, and Sergei, right, after an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass FILE – Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, talks with Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) after Game 7 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) exchanges words with Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb., 22, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. After lengthy playoff streaks ended, the Penguins and Capitals are making moves to get back in the mix now. The Capitals re-signed Wilson for $45.5 million over seven years. Wilson turns 30 before his new deal starts. The deal doesn’t make Washington any younger, and it’s a significant gambles for an older team that has won the Stanley Cup and are trying to keep contending. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby celebrated his 36th birthday Monday, and Capitals counterpart and longtime rival Alex Ovechkin turns 38 next month. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file) AP Photo/Nick Wass, file ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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‘DC’s greatest athlete ever’

Others, however, are pretty certain it is Ovechkin’s final home game.

“I have been to a lot of games this season, and he’s amazing. It’s amazing to watch,” Hannah Low told WTOP.

“I think it would be very cool if he kept going. He has an over 30-point season, but he definitely is slowing down. I think it’s nice to kind of leave when you’re on top.”

One thing is for sure for some fans: “He’s D.C.’s greatest athlete ever, and we’ve had some good ones in the city,” Greg Schleifman told WTOP.

“He embodies all things that make D.C. what it is, and he’s a warrior, and I’ve come to love him over my entire life growing up here.”

After Sunday’s game, surrounded by his two young sons, Ovechkin said there was “no decision yet.” on this future.

In response to crowd chants for “one more year,” Ovechkin said, with a smile: “I’ll think about it.”

Sunday also marked the 100th career matchup between Ovechkin and Penguins player Sidney Crosby, two star athletes who have redefined the league and their respective franchises over the years.

The two did not share ice time during the fame. Crosby remained on the bench after the Penguins secured a playoff berth.

“He came in with such high expectations, and he passed them,” Crosby said. “To be the greatest goal scorer of all time and to do what he’s done, its impressive.”

Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer with 929 last year, and he isn’t exactly limping to the end of his brilliant career. He leads the Capitals with 32 goals and 63 points, and picked up an assist on the empty-net goal that clinched Sunday’s pivotal win.

If he retires, he told the Capitals Radio Network that age is a big factor in his decision.

“I’m going to be 41 years old in September,” he said. “So you just have to be smart about it.”

WTOP’s Grace Newton, Valerie Bonk, Will Vitka, Dave Preston and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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