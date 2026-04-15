‘I don’t think this is as simple as it may appear’: Why Alex Ovechkin’s return to Capitals may not be his call

WTOP's Ben Raby, former host of the Capitals Radio Network's pre- and postgame shows, frames a pivotal moment for Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals: the franchise icon has likely played his final game in a Caps uniform.

WTOP’s Ben Raby, former longtime host of pregame and postgame shows for the Washington Capitals Radio Network, framed a pivotal moment for Alex Ovechkin and the franchise for whom he’s been the face for more than two decades.

“I think we’ve seen Alex Ovechkin play his final game,” Raby said Wednesday following the Caps’ 2-1 win in Columbus to close out the regular season. “That said, I don’t think this is as simple as it may appear, as far as, ‘Oh, he has a decision to make.’ I do think there’s some layers to it.”

Plenty of people will be in Ovechkin’s ear this offseason.

“He’ll meet with management, his doctors, his family, etc.,” Raby said. “I think, from what I understand, the team might be more prepared for this, might be more ready to move on than Ovechkin is.”

That’s the fascinating aspect of this story: Franchise greats knowing when to step away before the team makes the decision for them. But Raby said that, while the team is ready to turn the page from the Ovechkin era, it doesn’t mean they’ll push him out the door.

“I should be clear that doesn’t mean they’re tired of Ovechkin or his act,” Raby said. “When Barry Bonds and the Giants parted ways, there was an act that came with that. When the Packers turned the page on Brett Favre, there was a bit of an act with that. Alex Ovechkin the person — he’s always welcome around the Capitals.”

Raby said the Capitals organization has a plan for 2026-27 that includes both sides of the Ovechkin retirement decision.

“To the Capitals’ credit, they have prepared themselves,” Raby said of the Caps’ life after Ovi. “They’ve put themselves in position with a young core, a young nucleus. Look, you could never single-handedly fill Alex Ovechkin’s skates, but they have set themselves up that these aren’t going to be dark seasons up ahead. Whether Ovechkin retires now or a year from now, the team is set up for some sustained success on the other side of Ovechkin.”

Raby said continuing to play Ovechkin next season, which would begin around his 41st birthday in mid-September, would not be detrimental to the development of younger players for one key reason: The pivot to life after Ovi is likely to begin whether or not he’s on the team.

“As Alex Ovechkin saw this year, his minutes might be even more limited,” Raby said. “We saw this year — his minutes, his usage, it was a little bit different. Leaning on him, for example, less than they would have in years past, and maybe utilizing him in different situations as compared to years past, when he played heavy minutes.”

Raby added that part of the reason for the transition is the Capitals’ proverbial cupboard isn’t bare, and the organization values its current mix of grizzled veterans, young up-and-comers and midtier tenured players.

“This past season as a rookie, Ryan Leonard already hit 20 goals,” Raby said. “Tom Wilson — he still has some tread left on the tires. He’s going to be here for years to come, your captain in waiting.”

The team has youth up and down the depth chart to transition into a new era.

“You also had double digit goals from a rookie lower down the depth chart, not a household name, Justin Sourdif,” Raby said. “They are not single-handedly filling Alex Ovechkin’s skates, but they are pieces.”

With Wilson in line to be the new captain of the Capitals, Raby said he’s not on the trade block, but perhaps younger pieces could be dangled to add some elite scoring up front.

“It’s actually a very thin free agent class,” Raby said. “I think there is an appetite to add through trades, as the Capitals have shown a knack for doing over the years. T.J. Oshie, once upon a time, was a pretty blockbuster trade acquisition. I think there is an appetite to do what they weren’t able to a year ago.”

The Great 8 had an all-time great 21 seasons in Washington. Whether or not Ovechkin comes back for Season 22, this isn’t about when the Capitals turn the page — it’s about the fact they already have.

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