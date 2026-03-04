Washington Capitals sign Ethen Frank to a 2-year, $4 million contract extension

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ethen Frank to a two-year, $4 million contract extension.

Washington Capitals center Ethen Frank (53) chases the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj (72) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

The team announced the move Wednesday. The 28-year-old Frank has provided good depth scoring this season with 11 goals and 12 assists in 52 games. He is tied for seventh in the NHL in goals among players averaging under 13:00 of ice time.

In 76 career games with the Capitals, he has 15 goals and 15 assists. Washington signed him as a free agent in March 2023.

Washington is four points behind Boston for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals face the Bruins in Boston on Saturday, the day after the trade deadline.

