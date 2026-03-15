Capitals sign 19-year-old Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson to a 3-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed 19-year-old defenseman Cole Hutson to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed 19-year-old defenseman Cole Hutson to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $975,000.

The Capitals drafted Hutson in the second round in 2024, and he had 10 goals and 22 assists in 35 games for Boston University this season. He also represented the United States in the world junior championships in 2025 and 2026. When the U.S. won gold in 2025, he had three goals and eight assists, becoming the first defenseman to lead the tournament in scoring.

Hutson could represent the future of the Washington blue line after the Capitals, with their postseason hopes dwindling, traded John Carlson before this year’s deadline.

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