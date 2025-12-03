Sharks take on the Capitals after Smith’s 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (16-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-11-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Wednesday,…

Washington Capitals (16-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-11-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -147, Sharks +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Washington Capitals after Will Smith scored two goals in the Sharks’ 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth.

San Jose has a 9-4-3 record at home and a 13-11-3 record overall. The Sharks are 11-4-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Washington has a 16-9-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on the road. The Capitals have an 8-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Smith has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Capitals. Connor McMichael has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.