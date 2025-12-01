Kings host the Capitals after overtime win

Washington Capitals (15-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30…

Washington Capitals (15-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-6-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings took down the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in overtime.

Los Angeles has a 3-4-3 record in home games and a 12-6-7 record overall. The Kings have allowed 65 goals while scoring 67 for a +2 scoring differential.

Washington has a 15-9-2 record overall and a 6-4-1 record on the road. The Capitals are fourth in the league with 88 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-1-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

