Hellebuyck makes 24 saves in return from knee injury, Jets beat Capitals 5-1

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in his return from a knee injury, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves in his return from a knee injury, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Hellebuyck had arthroscopic surgery three weeks ago. The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner missed 12 games, with the Jets going 2-9-1.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and assist, and Logan Stanley and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets. Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

Jakob Chychrun spoiled Hellebuyck’s shutout bid on a two-man advantage with 3:28 left. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots for Washington. The Capitals had earned points in nine games in a row.

The Jets outshot the Capitals 13-3 in the first period. Washington’s first two shots came during a power play that started at 6:50 of the opening period.

Stanley scored his fifth goal of the season 23 seconds after the man advantage expired. He swatted the puck out of the air into the net after it bounced off the backboards from Morrissey’s point shot at 9:13.

The new line of Barron, Lowry and Iafallo also accounted for the next two goals.

Barron made it 2-0 with 1:17 remaining in the first, then Iafallo was credited with a goal when the puck went off the stick of Washington forward Justin Sourdif 3:39 into the second.

Vilardi scored his first of the night with seven seconds remaining in the second. Vilardi and Chychrun had third-period goals.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter played his 1,000th NHL game to become the first Swiss-born player to reach the milestone.

Up next

Capitals: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Ottawa on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.