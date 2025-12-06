Ducks snap Capitals’ 6-game winning streak with 4-3 shootout victory on goals by Terry, McTavish

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped the Washington…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped the Washington Capitals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Friday night.

Beckett Sennecke took the NHL’s rookie scoring lead with a goal and an assist for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who rebounded from a 7-0 loss to Utah on Wednesday with a much-improved effort. Cutter Gauthier scored his 16th goal and Ross Johnston had a goal and an assist for Anaheim.

Logan Thompson made 34 saves in a standout performance for the Caps, who took a point from every stop on their three-game California road swing despite losing for only the second time in 11 games. Tom Wilson, Ethen Frank and Aliaksei Protas scored in regulation for the Caps, and Anthony Beauvillier tallied in the shootout.

Ville Husso made 18 saves and gloved Frank’s shootout try to end it.

After Wilson scored his 17th goal from the slot midway through the first period, Gauthier tied it off a clever setup from Sennecke.

Frank scored on a rebound early in the second period. Johnston tied it 13 seconds later with a redirection of Radko Gudas’ slap shot for the fourth-line grinder’s second goal, but Protas scored on a fat rebound moments later.

Sennecke tied it again late in the second with a deflected shot for his eighth goal and his 22nd point, both tops among rookies.

Washington rookie Ryan Leonard didn’t return after his face was bloodied on an unpenalized first-period check from Jacob Trouba.

Mikael Granlund returned after missing 18 of the Ducks’ previous 19 games due to a lower-body injury.

With Charlie Lindgren injured, Washington’s backup goalie was Parker Milner, a 35-year-old retired minor-league goalie who occasionally practices with the Caps — and who coincidentally came along on the road trip.

Milner, a minor-league teammate of Thompson, is now the food editor at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina. Before warmups, the Caps gave Milner the traditional solo lap for players making their NHL debuts.

Up next

Capitals: Host Columbus on Sunday.

Ducks: Host Chicago on Sunday.

