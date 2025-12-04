Caufield scores shootout winner, Canadiens beat Jets 3-2 to snap 2-game skid

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner after a frantic overtime period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the…

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner after a frantic overtime period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Wednesday night.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen had goals in regulation as Montreal snapped a two-game skid, including a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Jakub Dobes stopped 29 shots and all three shootout attempts.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist each for Winnipeg, which lost for the sixth time in seven games to end a five-game road trip.

CAPITALS 7, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to extend his record to 911 career goals, Riley Leonard had four points and the Washington Capitals beat the San Jose Sharks for their sixth straight win.

Ovechkin started a four-goal barrage in the first period when he scored on a rebound near the side of the net midway. He added a power-play goal in the second to give him 14 goals on the season and 10 in the past 11 games.

Washington got plenty of help, getting goals from Sonny Milano, Leonard, Brandon Duhaime later in the period to knock out Yaroslav Askarov and help extend the team’s longest winning streak since also winning six straight in January last season.

FLYERS 5, SABRES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny, Noah Cates and Bobby Brink each had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres for their fourth win in five games.

Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett also scored and Travis Sanheim and Matvei Michkov each had two assists to help the Flyers get their ninth win in 14 games (9-3-2). Samuel Ersson stopped 24 shots.

Jason Zucker and Bowen Byram scored for the Sabres, and Colten Ellis finished with 30 saves. Buffalo snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in 10 games.

MAMMOTH 7, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — JJ Peterka had two goals and two asssists, Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Anaheim Ducks to snap a four-game skid.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, Ian Cole added a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther and Liam O’Brien also scored for the Mammoth, who are now 5-10-3 since starting season 8-2-0. Jack McBain and Nick Schmaltz each had two assists.

The Mammoth matched their season-high scoring total, set previously in a 7-4 win against St. Louis on Oct. 23.

STARS 3, DEVILS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his 17th goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped all 31 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars shut out the New Jersey Devils.

While Robertson kept building his case to make the U.S. Olympic team scoring on a give and go with Esa Lindell, a trio of other Finns were responsible for the Stars’ other offensive production. Roope Hintz fed Miro Heiskanen for the Stars’ first goal, while Mikko Rantanen scored on a rebound to get their third.

Oettinger, also likely Milan-bound as one of three American goaltenders, was at his best at the other end of the ice to pick up his first career victory against the Devils — the last of the NHL’s other 31 teams he hadn’t beaten. Oettinger made back-to-back pad saves on Luke Glendening and Juho Lammikko late in the first period and denied Dawson Mercer (twice) and Connor Brown on some high-quality chances in the second.

