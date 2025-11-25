Washington plays Winnipeg following Chychrun’s 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (12-9, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (12-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Winnipeg Jets (12-9, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (12-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Winnipeg Jets after Jakob Chychrun’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Capitals’ 5-1 win.

Washington has a 7-5-1 record in home games and a 12-9-2 record overall. The Capitals have a 4-6-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Winnipeg has a 6-4-0 record in road games and a 12-9 record overall. The Jets have a 7-3-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 17 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

