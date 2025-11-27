Maple Leafs visit the Capitals after shootout win

Toronto Maple Leafs (10-10-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (13-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Friday, 5 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (10-10-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (13-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Maple Leafs defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime.

Washington is 13-9-2 overall and 8-5-1 at home. The Capitals have a 5-2-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto is 10-10-3 overall and 2-6-0 in road games. The Maple Leafs rank eighth in the league with 76 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Chychrun has scored nine goals with 13 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Knies has five goals and 18 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.