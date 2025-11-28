Jakob Chychrun scores as the Capitals rally past the Maple Leafs 4-2

Jakob Chychrun scored his 10th goal on a one-timer with 3:56 left, and the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored his 10th goal on a one-timer with 3:56 left, and the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday.

Chychrun extended his points streak to 10 games. It was the NHL-best 22nd goal scored by a Washington defenseman. Tom Wilson later added Washington’s 23rd — and his 13th this season — on an empty-netter.

The Capitals closed out a 3-1-0 homestand.

Anthony Beauvillier tied it at 2 on a one-timer of Alex Ovechkin’s feed with 6:44 left. Connor McMichael picked up an assist on Chychrun’s game-winner after he started Washington’s rally when he converted a second-chance opportunity late in the second period.

Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs, who dropped to 2-7-0 on the road while coming up empty in a bid for their first back-to-back away wins of the season.

Auston Matthews recorded his 742nd career point on Knies’ second-period goal, snapping a tie for fifth on the franchise list. Oliver Ekman-Larsson extended his points streak to eight games with an assist on Rielly’s opener.

Washington’s Logan Thompson made 19 saves, and Toronto’s Joseph Woll stopped 30 shots.

Dylan Strome contributed his 16th assist on Beauvillier’s tying goal. He also had an apparent goal after only 21 seconds disallowed when referees said they had blown the play dead before he poked a loose puck across the line.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Continue their six-game trip Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Capitals: Begin a four-game road trip Sunday at the New York Islanders.

