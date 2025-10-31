No milestone against the Islanders this time: New York tops Caps 3-1, keeps Ovechkin at 899

Bo Horvat scored with 15:31 remaining in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Alex Ovechkin remained one goal shy of 900 for the Capitals, who have lost three straight. Tom Wilson scored his sixth goal of the season for Washington in the second, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau answered with a short-handed tally later that period.

Horvat took a pass from Emil Heineman on a 2-on-1 break and beat Logan Thompson for the game-winner. Mathew Barzal scored into an empty net to make it 3-1.

Ovechkin scored his record-breaking 895th goal against the Islanders on April 6, but Ilya Sorokin — the goalie who allowed it — wouldn’t yield to another milestone on this night. He made 13 saves in the first period as Washington made an early push, and only Wilson managed to beat him.

Pageau, who failed to get a shot off on a first-period breakaway, got inside of Ovechkin and redirected Simon Holmstrom’s pass past Thompson for his third goal this season. Washington challenged unsuccessfully for offside.

The Capitals, who were already without forward Dylan Strome, lost Pierre-Luc Dubois late in the first period to a lower-body injury.

Barzal returned for the Islanders after being scratched in the previous night’s loss at Carolina for tardiness.

Ovechkin has two goals in 11 games this season, and Washington’s power play struggled again Friday, going 0 for 4. The Caps are 6 for 36 with the man advantage on the season.

The Islanders have three short-handed goals, tied for the NHL lead.

Islanders: Host Columbus on Sunday.

Capitals: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

