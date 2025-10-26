NHL suspends coach Mitch Love for the season, Capitals fire him from his assistant job

The NHL has suspended Mitch Love for the remainder of the season after an investigation into allegations that arose while he was interviewing for multiple head-coaching jobs around the league.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Mitch Love for the remainder of the season after an investigation into allegations that arose while he was interviewing for multiple head-coaching jobs around the league.

The Washington Capitals simultaneously fired Love, who served as an assistant coach on Spencer Carbery’s staff the past two years and was placed on leave last month pending the investigation. No details have been provided about the nature of the investigation.

“The organization is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability,” the Capitals said in announcing Love was relieved of his duties effective immediately. He had not been around the team dating to development camp in July.

The NHL said Love was suspended for conduct detrimental to the league, pending what it called a thorough investigation. Love is eligible to apply for reinstatement for the 2026-27 season subject to certain conditions.

Love, who turned 41 in June, was believed to be a serious candidate for at least vacancies in Pittsburgh and Seattle, if not more. He was head coach for Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate from 2021-23 before joining Washington.

