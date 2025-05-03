Capitals to kick off second round of Eastern Conference on Tuesday against Carolina

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will open their Eastern Conference Second Round series from Capital One Arena on May 6, the NHL announced.

The start time for Game 1 is still to be determined while the entire Round 2 schedule is expected to be released later this weekend. Game 1 will be televised exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN.

The Capitals advanced to the second round for the first time in seven years with a first-round series win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina is back in the second round for the fifth consecutive year after their first-round triumph over the New Jersey Devils.

The Capitals and Hurricanes split their four meetings during the regular season.

“Carolina is an extremely difficult opponent,” said Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery.

“We know them as [well] as any team that we play against among the other 31 teams. We do feel like we’ve got another gear that we can get to and we’re going to need it against a team we’re really familiar with.”

