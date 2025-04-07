Caps fans celebrate Ovechkin’s record breaking status with sweet swag

A specialty shop opened Monday morning at Capital One Arena in D.C. to celebrate the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin as the captain broke an NHL record.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Caps fans celebrate Alexander Ovechkin with some sweet swag

A specialty shop opened at Capital One Arena in D.C. Monday morning to celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s new status as the all-time leading regular season goal scorer in NHL history.

“I look forward to one day, you know, seeing a statue of Ovi outside of Capital One Arena,” Jason Cottrell said.

Cottrell was one of the many shoppers that went to the specialty store on 7th Street and bought swag celebrating Ovechkin and his 895th record-setting goal.

He got a hat with an “895” emblazoned on the front, as well as a special Ovechkin sweatshirt.

“Got to be a part of the moment. I did order my Funko Pop last night,” he said. “This is a moment in history. And, you know, it’s great to be here, here in D.C., to see it happen and be a part of this.”

The shop has everything from commemorative hockey pucks and shot glasses to giant chains with Ovi’s face attached.

In fact, Tristan Rajah almost bought that chain before instead settling for a new lanyard and a t-shirt. He said he’ll be sporting the shirt at the Stanley Cup parade later this year.

“Nobody thought he was gonna break the record. Nobody thought Gretzky’s record would be beaten,” Rajah said. “So, for it to be Ovi and — it’s just crazy.”

He got in on the early shopping spree with his family.

His mother, Devin, described when she saw that 895th goal go in, “It brought tears to my eyes. We were here at the game Friday night, and hoped he accomplished it then so we could see it in person,” she said.

“Technically, I’m supposed to be working, but I called my boss yesterday and said I would be logging on a little bit late. We were coming down here to get some good gear,” she said.

Matt Voelker, senior director of retail with Monumental Sports, said the store will also be open during the Capital’s next home game.

“The product has been here in the building, ready to go, and we’re just excited that the moment happened,” Voelker said.

Fans will also have the chance to pick up specialty merchandise at the team’s main store on F Street in Northwest D.C. Voelker said the storefront would keep in stock, “all the same product, along with other offerings.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.