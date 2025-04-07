Capitals fans across DC cheer for Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaker

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record and making hockey history. It was celebrated at Whitlow's at the Wharf.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Grace Newton speaks to Capitals fans at The Wharf about their reaction to Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal.

The Washington Capitals hosted a Gr8 Chase Watch Party at Whitlow’s at the Wharf on Sunday. (WTOP/Grace Newton) The Washington Capitals hosted a Gr8 Chase Watch Party at Whitlow’s at the Wharf on Sunday. (WTOP/Grace Newton) Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record and making hockey history.

The record-breaking goal was scored against the Islanders in New York during the second period.

While the NHL held an immediate ceremony mid-game — where Ovechkin thanked his supporters — Caps fans watched the historic moment take place at a Gr8 Chase Watch Party at Whitlow’s at the Wharf.

Cheers erupted as soon as shot 895 went in. The restaurant boomed with cheers.

“This is the man that literally everything he’s ever given up is coming back to him,” Jesse, a Capitals fan, said. “He deserves it. The fans deserve it. The family deserves it. We are the Washington Capitals.”

Boen, who attended the watch party with a group of friends, said he was happy to see the record-breaking goal surrounded by “all the love for the Capitals” by fellow supporters.

“What a time to be alive, right,” he said. “And to witness it, whether from near or far, directly, indirectly.”

The Islanders managed to beat the Capitals, but it didn’t seem to matter to the fans watching and celebrating.

One fan at the watch party told WTOP that this was a moment 30 years in the making.

“So many people had to give up so much for him to get to this point, himself included, and that alone just inspired an entire generation of NHL” fans, she said.

That seemed to be the sentiment shared among many other people in the room.

It’s a historic moment for Caps fans and for D.C. overall.

The Caps play next at home Thursday.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Grace Newton speaks to Capitals fans at The Wharf about their reaction to Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking goal.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.