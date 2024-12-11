Capitals visit the Blue Jackets following Wilson’s 2-goal performance

The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tom Wilson's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Capitals' 4-2 win.

Washington Capitals (19-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-13-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

Columbus is 3-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 12-13-3 overall. The Blue Jackets are 5-2-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Washington is 7-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-6-2 overall. The Capitals have a 9-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won 7-2 in the previous meeting. Wilson led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored nine goals with 20 assists for the Blue Jackets. Cole Sillinger has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has nine goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Wilson has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

