Capitals and Canadiens fined $25K each as their 1st-round series gets increasingly feisty

The Capitals and Canadiens were fined $25,000 for players’ antics during warmups prior to Game 4 on Sunday night.

A referee (55) tries to separate Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) and Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson, front left, as they fight following the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Christinne Muschi) A referee (55) tries to separate Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) and Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson, front left, as they fight following the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Christinne Muschi) ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — From big hits to post-whistle scrums and even shenanigans during pregame warmups, things are getting increasingly testy in the first-round playoff series between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.

Each team was fined $25,000 for players’ antics during warmups prior to Game 4 on Sunday night. Washington’s Dylan McIlrath and Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj also got fined the $3,385 maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It’s the second set of fines in the series after Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Canadiens forward Josh Anderson were docked $5,000 apiece for their fight at the end of the second period in Game 3 on Friday night that spilled onto the visiting bench.

The teams have combined for 37 penalties through four games, with the hostilities ramping up.

“That happens in every series, especially the first round,” Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher said on a video call with reporters Monday. “Teams are so excited to be where they are, and you’re starting your journey off. I think every playoff that I’ve been a part of, the first round is usually the most physical, the most emotional and this one’s no different. I think both sides have players that are competing. That’s just a part of it.”

It’s also playing out as a bit of a war of words, with Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis expressing frustration about the officiating. He told reporters after his team’s Game 4 defeat, “It’s hard to watch some of these calls.”

When asked about St. Louis’ comments and the refereeing in general, Gallagher said he believed he and his teammates were handling it well for the most part.

“It hasn’t gone our way,” Gallagher said. “That goes without saying. But that’s for them to control. There’s certain things that’s in the league’s control and have faith that it’ll start to flip and they’ll take care of it.”

The Canadiens have had 13 power plays to the Capitals’ 10 and have outscored them 5-1 in those situations.

Washington coach Spencer Carbery brushed off St. Louis’ criticism having any kind of impact on how the rest of the series is called.

“We’ll go out and do everything we can to earn power plays and make sure we’re not taking penalties and however the officials call the game, we’ll adapt and move on and make sure that we’re focused on what we’re doing on the ice,” said Carbery, who is expected to be a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year. “It doesn’t affect anything I do or we do. The refs are the refs, and officiating I don’t even bother (with). If you get wrapped up in that stuff, for me, it’s counterproductive. You’re going to get some calls. You’re not going to get some calls.”

Sparked by a big hit by Wilson on Alexandre Carrier, the Capitals scored twice on Canadiens backup goaltender Jakub Dobes in the third period to win Game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Washington, with the chance the home team and top seed in the Eastern Conference gets valuable forward Aliaksei Protas back after missing the past three weeks with a skate cut to his left foot.

“He’s right there,” Carbery said. “He’s full practice. He’s ready to roll. We’ll see if he gets into Game 5.”

