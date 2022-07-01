FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Washington Capitals announce 2022 preseason schedule

Bijan Todd

July 1, 2022, 11:46 AM

After bowing out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers, the Washington Capitals are set to embark on their next campaign.

The Capitals announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule Friday. The slate begins with a home matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Capital One Arena. Washington then heads off for three straight road games, with the preseason eventually culminating with a final home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Here’s the Caps’ full preseason schedule:

Date Time Opponent Location
Sun., Sept. 25 2 p.m. vs. Buffalo Capital One Arena
Wed., Sept. 28 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
Fri. Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. at Detroit Little Caesars Arena
Sat., Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Columbus Nationwide Arena
Wed., Oct. 5 7 p.m. vs. Detroit Capital One Arena
Sat., Oct. 8 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Capital One Arena

Washington’s regular season schedule as well as the broadcast schedule for the preseason will be announced at a later date.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

