Neck guards are mandatory in hockey at the Olympics. That’s an adjustment for NHL players

MILAN (AP) — There will be a big visual difference between hockey at the Milan Cortina Olympics and the version played in the NHL: Every player is required to wear a neck guard.

“I haven’t worn a neck guard since youth hockey,” U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk said. “But it’s good.”

The sport’s governing body, the International Ice Hockey Federation, voted in December 2023 to make them mandatory at all international events in the aftermath of the death of Adam Johnson from a skate cut to the neck during a game in England that October.

“You’ve seen some horrible, horrible incidents around the globe,” Canada’s Mark Stone said. “The game has gotten so fast, so stuff happens at a high pace. … We’re very fortunate in the league that we play, our staffs are very, very prepared, which I am very, very grateful for.”

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association agreed to grandfather in the use of neck guards for incoming players starting next season as part of their most recent collective bargaining agreement. It’s the same thing they did with helmet visors in 2013; just four players remain without one.

Stone said he thinks neck guards will become the norm, just like visors, and before that helmets in a sport known for its stubbornness to equipment changes. For now, the vast majority of players have chosen not to wear neck guards voluntarily, so the Olympics will be something new.

“It can be an adjustment,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said. “It’s not bad, honestly. I don’t think many guys love it, but I think once you kind of get out there and you’re moving around, you don’t really notice it as a much.”

The American Hockey League, one tier under the NHL, is in its second season with mandatory neck guards. USA Hockey in 2024 implemented a mandate for players under 18.

From Erik Karlsson’s Achilles tendon to Evander Kane’s wrist, there have been skate cut injuries over the years that caused players to miss significant time. Longer ago, goaltender Clint Malarchuk survived a skate cut to the neck, as did forward Richard Zednik.

“You see some of the incidents that have happened,” Matthews said. “I wear the cut-proof stuff on your wrists and your ankles and feet and stuff like that. … It’s obviously important to be protected at all times.”

Players coming off the ice following their first or second practice at the Olympics had varying reviews on what it felt like to put a neck guard back on. Nathan MacKinnon acknowledged it made him hotter — while, like Tkachuk, maintaining it’s all good — and Canada teammate Tom Wilson proudly wore one made by Warroad Hockey, the company of fellow 2018 Washington Capitals Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie.

“A little warmer,” Wilson said. “Nothing too crazy, but everyone’s trying to get used to it. Everyone’s in the same boat.”

U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski is a little more accustomed to wearing a neck guard because he did so at the world championships last spring, on the way to helping the country win the tournament for the first time since 1933. He wore a full cut-proof shirt at worlds and ditched that for a neck-only piece.

“That was too hot,” Werenski said. “This isn’t bad at all, though. It’s a little bit warmer maybe, but it feels fine.”

Matthews said U.S. players have a few options to consider, including full shirts. Stone liked what he wore for Canada’s first skate, preferring a slide-on version to the Velcro he tried with the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I’ll see if I like it,” Stone said. “I’ll probably try without it when I get back, and if I don’t notice a difference, I’ll probably leave it on. But if I do notice a difference, I’ll probably keep it off.”

Canada captain Sidney Crosby still has his old neck guard but is also auditioning other possibilities before games start for real.

“We haven’t worn them, so I’m just trying to figure out which one feels the most comfortable. You’re just trying to balance having protection and obviously what feels comfortable. That’s basically it.”

