Ovechkin and Washington take on Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (21-8-9, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -181, Canucks +154; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Vancouver. Ovechkin is second in the NHL with 53 points, scoring 25 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Capitals have gone 10-4-5 in home games. Washington ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 25.

The Canucks are 8-11-2 in road games. Vancouver ranks 31st in the Western Conference with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 28 assists and has 53 points this season. Conor Sheary has 8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 36 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 25 assists. Bo Horvat has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Orlov: out (health protocols), Carl Hagelin: out (health protocols).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols), Jaroslav Halak: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

