Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Washington

Washington Capitals (20-7-8, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-10-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +105, Capitals -127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Washington. He’s seventh in the league with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Wild are 10-3-1 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 6.3 assists per game, led by Kaprizov averaging 0.8.

The Capitals are 10-4-3 on the road. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Lucas Johansen with 1.0.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 26 assists and has 40 points this season. Mats Zuccarello has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dmitry Orlov leads the Capitals with a plus-19 in 35 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (health protocols), Kirill Kaprizov: day to day (upper body), Brandon Duhaime: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.

