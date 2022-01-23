CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Capitals issue statement after Jordan Subban subjected to racist gesture

Eduardo Razo, NBC Sports Washington

January 23, 2022, 4:19 PM

The Washington Capitals put out a statement Sunday in support of Jordan Subban.

“The Washington Capitals stand in support of Jordan Subban and our ECHL affiliate the South Carolina Stingrays after a racist gesture was made against him at Jacksonville on Jan. 22. We must continue to eradicate this type of disgusting behavior from our game and society.”

Subban, the defenseman for their East Coast Hockey League affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, was subjected to the racist gesture by Jacksonville Icemen defensemen Jacob Panetta during overtime of Saturday’s game.

Panetta, who was suspended indefinitely on Sunday by the ECHL, was released by Jacksonville shortly after in a statement issued by Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann.

“Though the investigation and review is ongoing at the league level, the Jacksonville Icemen will be releasing the player involved effective immediately and will continue our mission of sharing our love of community and hockey.”

Subban took to Twitter following Saturday’s game to further explain the incident, stating that Panetta made the gesture toward him after he turned his back, resulting in a fight.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, the older brother of Jordan, posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

Capitals right winger Tom Wilson also offered his support of Subban and the Stingrays.

