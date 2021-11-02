Capitals to bring back blue ‘W’ third jersey for 13 games this year

The Washington Capitals will bring back the famous blue third jerseys with a prominent white ‘W’ and the three stars of the nation’s capital for 13 home games, the team announced Tuesday.

Capitals to bring back blue ‘W’ third jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals have fielded some of the best third jerseys in the NHL over the past few years. This season, they will bring back the famous blue third jerseys with a prominent white ‘W’ and the three stars of the nation’s capital for 13 home games, the team announced Tuesday.

The threads are modeled after Washington’s 2018 Stadium Series jersey, which they wore during their 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Per a team press release, “The core colors are blue at the forefront and crème as a compliment to reflect the boundary stones, maps and many meaningful documents that have been instilled in the city of Washington, D.C. The eagle also appears as a symbol of strength as the national bird and a slight nod to the screaming eagle, a familiar figure to the Capitals fanbase.”

Washington’s blue third jersey will debut on Nov. 6 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. During other games for which the Caps will don the blue threads, the team will be holding promotions and giveaways, such as a John Carlson bobblehead giveaway (Mar. 22) and a blue third jersey rally towel giveaway (Mar. 26).

The third jerseys are for sale at shop.nhl.com, shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com or at the team stores at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena. The Capitals will wear their third jerseys for the following games during the 2021-22 season:

Saturday, Nov. 6, vs Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Florida Panthers at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 22 vs. St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 26 vs. New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 3 vs. Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 10 vs. Boston Bruins at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 26 vs. New York Islanders at 7 p.m.