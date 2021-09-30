Alex Ovechkin’s ‘Ovi O’s’ cereal raises $44,008 for children’s cancer research

His legendary goal-scoring accolades aside, Alex Ovechkin’s humanitarian work is making a huge impact off the ice. On Thursday, the Washington Capitals forward announced his name brand cereal, ‘Ovi O’s,’ has raised $44,008 for research into childhood cancer.

“It’s an honor to be able to present these ‘Ovi O’s’ funds to Children’s Cancer Foundation. Thank you, fans, for your support in a great cause,” Ovechkin said in a video posted to Twitter by the foundation on Thursday.

Per the CCF Tweet, the money raised by Ovechkin and Giant Foods will go towards funding local childhood cancer research and programs for children afflicted by cancer. Since the cereal was originally released, Giant Foods took clever measures to market the product, like hiding autographed pictures of the Caps forward in 50 random boxes of Ovi O’s across the area.

Ovechkin originally partnered with Giant Foods in September of 2019 to market the honey-nut breakfast treat, with a portion of all proceeds benefitting the Maryland-based nonprofit cancer research fund. He helped market the brand by going around the DMV and surprising local schools, grocery stores, and hospitals with boxes of Ovi O’s during release week in 2019. Ovi O’s were so popular that they sold out shortly after being released.

“Giant Food has been a sponsor of the Washington Capitals for over three years, and like all fans, we have enjoyed the spirit and energy Alex brings to the game and our local community,” interim President of Giant Food Ira Kress said at the beginning of the partnership. “Teaming together for such a fun and healthy product is a win-win for us all. We are proud to offer a delicious breakfast cereal that will also help fund the important work of the Children’s Cancer Foundation.”

To learn more about the Children’s Cancer Foundation, and for information on how to contribute, please visit childrenscancerfoundation.org.