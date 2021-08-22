Here is the Capitals’ projected 2021-22 NHL season point total

The Washington Capitals were one of the best teams in the NHL last season, finishing 36-15-5 with 77 points, tied for the fifth-highest point total in the league.

The Colorado Avalanche got back to the top of the NHL regular season last year, winning the President’s Trophy for the second time in eight years. But can the team repeat again?

PointsBet, which is NBC Sports’ partner for betting odds, recently released its list of point total odds for every NHL team in 2021-22. There are some familiar teams at the top, and some expected faces at the bottom.

Who are the favorites for the best record for the 2021-22 NHL season?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the reigning Stanley Cup champs and the Presidents’ Trophy winners come in as the two top teams for point totals.

The Avalanche, who finished with the best record in the NHL last season with 82 points, come in with the highest point total odds at 110.5. This comes despite the loss of Vezina finalist Phillip Grubauer, who signed with the Seattle Kraken in free agency. According to PointsBet, the Avalanche also have the highest odds at winning the Cup at +500.

Fresh off their second consecutive Stanley Cup win, the Tampa Bay Lightning have the second-highest point total odds with 108.5. The Lightning took an expected hit this offseason, losing their entire third line of Barclay Goodrow (free agency), Blake Coleman (free agency) and Yanni Gourde (expansion draft). Despite this, the oddsmakers still give Tampa a high chance to repeat as champs, with the second-best odds at +550.

The Vegas Golden Knights tied the Avs with 82 points last season and sit with the third-highest point total odds with 106.5. That same point total is shared with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who dominated the all-Canada North Division last season, but failed to win a playoff series. Both teams made goaltending moves this offseason, with the Golden Knights trading away Vezina winner Marc-Andre Fleury and the Maple Leafs letting Frederik Anderson walk in free agency, signing Petr Mrazek instead.

Including those four teams, the only other squads to have a predicted point total over 100 are the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers. The Bruins are set at 103.5, while the Panthers are at 101.5.

How many points are the Capitals expected to finish with?

The Washington Capitals were one of the best teams in the NHL last season, finishing 36-15-5 with 77 points, tied for the fifth-highest point total in the league. It was a fairly quiet offseason for the Capitals outside of re-signing Alex Ovechkin. Conor Sheary re-signed a short-term deal, and Brendan Dillon was traded to the Winnipeg Jets. As a result, PointsBet has the Capitals' point total odds set for 95.5 points in 2021-22.

Who are the favorites for the worst record for the NHL’s 2021-22 season?

It’s never fun looking at the bottom of the barrel, but it’s been a familiar spot for some teams. The Buffalo Sabres’ point total odds are set at 68.5 wins, after finishing dead last in the league last season. Buffalo traded away Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart and drafted Owen Power with the first overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, but Power elected to go back to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season.

Some other teams predicted to finish towards the bottom of the standings are the Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. All four of those squads, as well as the Sabres, are expected to finish with under 80 points this upcoming NHL season.

Here is a look at the complete point total odds for the 2021-22 NHL season, according to PointsBet.

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning: 108.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Toronto Maple Leafs: 106.5 (Over +100, Under -134)

Boston Bruins: 103.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Florida Panthers: 101.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

New York Islanders: 99.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Pittsburgh Penguins: 98.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Washington Capitals: 95.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

New York Rangers: 95.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Carolina Hurricanes: 95.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Philadelphia Flyers: 94.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

New Jersey Devils: 90.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Montreal Canadiens: 89.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Detroit Red Wings: 77.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Columbus Blue Jackets: 76.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Ottawa Senators: 72.5 (Over -134, Under +100)

Buffalo Sabres: 68.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche: 110.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Vegas Golden Knights: 106.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Minnesota Wild: 97.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Edmonton Oilers: 97.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Dallas Stars: 95.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

St. Louis Blues: 94.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Winnipeg Jets: 92.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Seattle Kraken: 92.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Chicago Blackhawks: 91.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Calgary Flames: 90.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Vancouver Canucks: 88.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Los Angeles Kings: 85.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Nashville Predators: 84.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

San Jose Sharks: 83.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Anaheim Ducks: 70.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Arizona Coyotes: 69.5 (Over +100, Under -134)

