Caps release Round 1 schedule after earning East 3 seed

The Washington Capitals released their Round 1 schedule hot off a win over the Boston Bruins, clinching a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

This first-round matchup is against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.

Game 1: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, Aug. 16, noon

Game 4: Tuesday, Aug.18, 8 p.m.

Game 5: Thursday, Aug. 20 TBD

Game 6: Saturday, Aug. 22 TBD

Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 23 TBD

T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, and Braden Holtby made 30 saves in the Caps’ 2-1 win over the Bruins Sunday.

“We know their system well,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It’s gonna be tight games, it’s gonna be tough games. It’s not gonna be easy.”

The Capitals have now won 17 of their past 19 games against the Bruins and by earning the third seed cannot play the top-seeded Flyers until the conference final.

“I think we’re building our game,” Wilson said. “We’re feeling good about it. We’ve got to keep building.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.