Caps release Round 1 schedule after earning East 3 seed

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 10, 2020, 7:48 AM

The Washington Capitals released their Round 1 schedule hot off a win over the Boston Bruins, clinching a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

This first-round matchup is against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.

  • Game 1: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.
  • Game 3: Sunday, Aug. 16, noon
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Aug.18, 8 p.m.
  • Game 5: Thursday, Aug. 20 TBD
  • Game 6: Saturday, Aug. 22 TBD
  • Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 23 TBD

T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, and Braden Holtby made 30 saves in the Caps’ 2-1 win over the Bruins Sunday.

“We know their system well,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It’s gonna be tight games, it’s gonna be tough games. It’s not gonna be easy.”

The Capitals have now won 17 of their past 19 games against the Bruins and by earning the third seed cannot play the top-seeded Flyers until the conference final.

“I think we’re building our game,” Wilson said. “We’re feeling good about it. We’ve got to keep building.”

