TJ Oshie ‘almost certain’ to miss remainder of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The chant by Washington Capitals winger TJ Oshie of “back to back” — as in back to back championships — will most likely be the mantra used by the team to rally for another Stanley Cup for the remainder of the NHL playoffs without Oshie.

The Caps’ star broke his collarbone when Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele pushed him into the boards in Thursday’s Game 4 loss in Carolina. According to The Washington Post, citing two people with direct knowledge to the situation, Oshie is “almost certain” to miss the rest of the postseason.

Oshie was hurt late in Game 4 loss in the team’s first-round playoff series, but was on the ice for several minutes after the hit and went straight to the dressing room, holding his right arm close to his body. At the time, the team called it an upper body injury.

Oshie teammate and captain Alex Ovechkin said the incident was a “dirty play” by Foegele, who picked up a minor penalty, but the first year winger will not face supplemental discipline from the league.

“I was trying to lift his stick, trying to give him a little nudge,” the rookie said Thursday. “It was a little unfortunate play there. I wasn’t trying to hurt him or anything. I hope he’s OK.”

Oshie, before the pivotal game 5 tweeted this out:

Thanks to everyone for the get well wishes. I’m in good hands with our training staff, doctors and especially mama bear at home with her 2 little helpers. DC I need you to make some noise tonight for my boys. I want to hear you through the TV. #ALLCAPS #Back2Back @Capitals — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) April 20, 2019

Oshie missed Saturday’s Game 5, a 6-0 Caps win to take a 3-2 series lead. Devante Smith-Pelly, a hero in last season’s championship run is back up with the club after splitting the season between Washington and Hershey, the team’s AHL affiliate and called up to take Oshie’s roster spot.

After the game on Saturday, Oshie went to twitter again:

Caps fans you guys are amazing!! Thanks for the chants tonight!! The boys played hard and were fun to watch. Looking forward to game 6. #ALLCAPS #BACK2BACK — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) April 21, 2019

The NHL announced the start time for Monday’s game 6 in Carolina, a 7 p.m. ET start from PNC Arena.

