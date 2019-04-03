Stanley Cup Playoff 2019 FAQ: Your guide to the Capitals’ playoff run

If you're not the biggest hockey fan but want to get in on the Capitals' quest for back-to-back Stanley Cups, here are the answers to the questions you're probably too afraid to ask about the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For the first time in 45 years, the Washington Capitals are defending a Stanley Cup championship. Yes, many die-hard, long-suffering Caps fans had their faith in the team justified, but there were plenty of new hockey fans that jumped on the bandwagon — and some may need a little help catching up to the die-hards.

That’s where we come in. Here’s a guide to some of the questions you may have been too afraid to ask your buddy who “Rocks the Red” at all times and wears face paint to games.

NOTE: This post will update as the playoff scenarios change and become official.

When do the playoffs start?

Day 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs is Wednesday, April 10.

How can I watch the playoffs?

Locally, NBC Sports Washington carries the Capitals games that aren’t nationally televised. Otherwise, the games can be seen on NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, USA, NHL Network and online at NHL.TV.

For tickets to Capitals games, you can go their website.

Who’s in the playoffs?

The top three teams from each of the four divisions go to the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference, regardless of division.

In the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning have already clinched the Presidents’ Trophy (best regular season record) and the Atlantic Division. The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are second and third in the division, respectively.

The Capitals clinched their fourth straight Metropolitan Division title. The Islanders, coached by former Caps coach Barry Trotz, are second-place in the division, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are third in the division.

The Carolina Hurricanes ended the NHL’s longest postseason drought by clinching a wild card spot, and the Columbus Blue Jackets sit in the second wild card, as of today.

In the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames have clinched the Pacific Division along with the best record in the conference. The San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights are second and third, respectively, in the division.

The Nashville Predators lead the Central Division by one point over the St. Louis Blues, and the Winnipeg Jets are in third place.

The Dallas Stars have clinched the top wild card spot, and the Colorado Avalanche currently hold the second wild card.

See the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoff bracket.

What’s the playoff format?

There are four rounds of best-of-seven series played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format — meaning the team with home-ice advantage plays the first two games at home, and Games 5 and 7, if necessary.

Who do the Capitals play first?

The Capitals will have home-ice advantage over the top wild card team in the first round of the playoffs. If the playoffs started today, that would be the Carolina Hurricanes.

What do the Capitals need to do to repeat as champions?

The Capitals would need to win four games against their first round opponent. In Round 2, the Caps would have home-ice advantage over either the Islanders or the Penguins; in the regular season, the Capitals won two of the first three meetings with the Islanders (the two teams play the regular season finale Saturday) and lost three of four matchups with the Pens.

If the Caps win four games in the second round, they would advance to the Eastern Conference Final. The Capitals would have home-ice advantage over the Toronto Maple Leafs or the wild card team, but not against the Tampa Bay Lightning or Boston Bruins.

If the Capitals win four games in the conference final, they would advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year, where they would play the Western Conference champion. Since home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Final goes to the team with the better record, the Caps would have home-ice against any opponent other than Calgary.

