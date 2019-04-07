202
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals-Hurricanes first round schedule released

Capitals-Hurricanes first round schedule released

By Ben Raby April 7, 2019 10:11 am 04/07/2019 10:11am
3 Shares
Washington Capitals Lars Eller (20) and his line mates are congratulated after Eller scored a goal during the first period of their NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Washington, Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Capitals beat the Canadiens, 2-1. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Washington Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series schedule was released Sunday with Game 1 set for Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. The entire series schedule is included below.

This marks the first time the Capitals will face the Hurricanes in the playoffs, although the teams have been divisional rivals since the 1998-99 season.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes 

Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Capitals

Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Capitals

Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Hurricanes

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Hurricanes

*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals (IF NECESSARY)

*Monday, April 22, TBD: Capitals @ Hurricanes (IF NECESSARY)

*Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals (IF NECESSARY)

Washington swept the four-game regular-season series against Carolina this past season, with the Capitals earning a 3-2 win at PNC Arena in their most recent contest on March 28.

Washington will enter the postseason fresh off winning a fourth consecutive Metropolitan Division title and securing a franchise-record fifth straight 100-point season.

The Hurricanes ended the NHL’s longest active postseason drought by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2008-09.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
capitals Capitals playoff schedule capitals-hurricanes carolina hurricanes NHL News playoff schedule Sports stanley cup playoffs Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!