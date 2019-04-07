Capitals-Hurricanes first round schedule released

The Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series schedule was released Sunday with Game 1 set for Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The series schedule was released Sunday with Game 1 set for Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. The entire series schedule is included below.

This marks the first time the Capitals will face the Hurricanes in the playoffs, although the teams have been divisional rivals since the 1998-99 season.

Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Capitals

Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Capitals

Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Hurricanes

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.: Capitals @ Hurricanes

*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals (IF NECESSARY)

*Monday, April 22, TBD: Capitals @ Hurricanes (IF NECESSARY)

*Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Hurricanes @ Capitals (IF NECESSARY)

Washington swept the four-game regular-season series against Carolina this past season, with the Capitals earning a 3-2 win at PNC Arena in their most recent contest on March 28.

Washington will enter the postseason fresh off winning a fourth consecutive Metropolitan Division title and securing a franchise-record fifth straight 100-point season.

The Hurricanes ended the NHL’s longest active postseason drought by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2008-09.

