Preview: Caps take on Hurricanes in Game 3

Although Game 2 looked a bit sloppy at times for the Washington Capitals Saturday, they managed to escape its a 4-3 overtime victory thanks to a game-winner from Brooks Orpik.

As the Capitals look to extend their series lead 3-0, they’ll have to play at PNC Arena and face the storm surge, as Carolina takes home ice for the first time in these playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know and how to tune into the Caps’ Game 3 matchup with Carolina, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3

What: 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Eastern Conference First Round. Game 2: Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Date: Monday, April 15, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington (Channel Finder)

How To Watch: Stream Game 3 of Capitals vs. Hurricanes on the NBC Sports app.

Radio: Capitals Radio Network (106.7 The Fan FM)

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 3 TV Schedule

NBC Sports Washington Daily TV Listing

6 p.m.: Caps Faceoff Live

6:30 p.m.: Caps Pregame Live

7 p.m.: Capitals at Hurricanes

9:30 p.m.: Caps Postgame Live

10 p.m.: Caps Overtime Live

What to watch for

The Great 8: Alex Ovechkin has done it all through these first two games, from striking on the power play in Game 1 to adding two highlight-reel helpers in Game 2. He’s also been outstanding on the back check. Look for him to be a threat and keep playing a 200-foot game. Backstrom stays hot: The Swedish centre extended his goal-streak to two games and has four points so far this postseason. He’ll be hard to stop as he’s been red-hot ever since the regular season started winding down. Opponents to watch: Sebastian Aho recorded his first playoff goal and point of his career Saturday, finally managing to find twine this series. He led the Hurricanes with 30 goals and 83 points in the regular season and seems to be finding his game heading into Game 3.

Quote of the day

“We get to this time of the year, I’m probably not counted on for too many goals,” Brooks Orpik told NBC Sports Washington after recording the OT winner in Game 2 Saturday. “But I think if you want to have the long runs, you need everybody kind of chipping in and doing things they don’t normally do.”

Stats to know

Orpik, who also managed a game-winner in the Cup Final last season, is the oldest defenseman (38) in NHL history to score an OT winner in the playoffs.

Tom Wilson recorded his first goal of the 2019 postseason

Kuznetsov has three assists so far these playoffs, including two in Game 2.

