Hear the highlights from Game 7 between the Capitals and Hurricanes. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network

The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Game 7 of their first-round series. The winner will advance to Round 2 and face the New York Islanders beginning Friday.

1st INTERMISSION: ANDRE BURAKOVSKY WITH BEN RABY https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-24-19-ANDRE-BURAKOVSKY-W-BEN-1.mp3 Download audio

TOM WILSON GIVES CAPITALS 2-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/TOM-WILSON-GIVES-CAPITALS-2-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

ANDRE BURAKOVSKY GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/AndreGoal.mp3 Download audio