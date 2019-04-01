How to buy NHL playoff tickets before Caps’ regular season ends

Tickets for four Washington Capitals playoff games at Capital One Arena go on sale soon. Here's how to buy them.

Tickets for four individual Washington Capitals playoff games go on sale Tuesday, April 2.

The sale begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are for home games.

The NHL will announce game dates, times and opponents when the regular season ends.

Tickets can be purchased online, at Capital One Arena and the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

