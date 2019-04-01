202
How to buy NHL playoff tickets before Caps’ regular season ends

By Reem Nadeem April 1, 2019 12:10 pm 04/01/2019 12:10pm
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tickets for four individual Washington Capitals playoff games go on sale Tuesday, April 2.

The sale begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are for home games.

The NHL will announce game dates, times and opponents when the regular season ends.

Tickets can be purchased online, at Capital One Arena and the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Related Gallery

Trump hosts Stanley Cup champion Capitals at White House

President Donald Trump said it was an honor to host the defending Stanley Cup champions because he is a hockey fan and a Capitals fan. The president called the Capitals “winners” and said there is “an awfully good chance” they will repeat this season.

