Caps Recap: Carolina avoids elimination, beats Caps 5-2

In a first-round series where neither team has won on the road, that theme continued in Game 6 as the Carolina Hurricanes fought to keep their season alive with a 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Brett Connolly opened the scoring for the Caps five minutes into the game. Andre Burakovsky rushed into the zone with Lars Eller, and after a quick pass from behind the net, Connolly beat Petr Mrazek glove side. It’s Connolly’s second goal of this round.

But the Hurricanes rebounded quickly. Nic Dowd took a hooking penalty, and as he exited the box, Warren Foegele scored a spin-o-rama goal to put Carolina on the board. It’s Foegele’s fourth goal of the playoffs.

After mocking Dougie Hamilton for shying away from another booming hit, Alex Ovechkin helped the Caps take the lead again of a wrist shot in the slot. It’s Ovechkin’s fourth goal of the series and his first at even strength.

The Hurricanes opened the second period by tying the game again. Jonas Siegenthaler fumbled the puck behind the net, and Sebastian Aho fed the puck to a streaking Teuvo Teravainen who buried it.

Carolina nearly pulled ahead when Justin Williams caught an alley-oop pass and poked the puck past Holtby. It was deemed no-goal by the officials due to a high stick.

The first lead change of the series occurred in the third period. Jordan Staal beat both Capitals defenders in front of Holtby to score on the rebound. It’s Staal’s first time back in the playoffs since 2012.

Washington tried to retake the lead after an Evgeny Kuznetsov stuff attempt was waved off because Ovechkin jammed at Mrazek’s pad.

Williams added a deflection goal, and Hamilton gave the Canes the insurance marker with an empty-netter.

