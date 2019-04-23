202
Time announced for Capitals-Hurricanes Game 7

By Ben Raby April 23, 2019 12:28 am 04/23/2019 12:28am
Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams (14) collides with Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
GAME 6 - TODD REIRDEN POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round series Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The NHL has announced a 7:30 p.m. ET start time.

The game will be televised nationally on NBCSN and available locally on NBC Sports Washington. Game 7 can also be heard on 1500AM and along the Capitals Radio Network.

The Hurricanes forced a Game 7 with a 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 6 Monday.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will become the first set of teammates in NHL history to play in at least 12 Game 7s together. They have posted a 4-7 record in the 11 previous Game 7s.

The winner of the Capitals-Hurricanes series will face the New York Islanders in Round 2.

