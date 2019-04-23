Time announced for Capitals-Hurricanes Game 7

The NHL has announced the start time for Game 7 in the Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 series.

GAME 6 - TODD REIRDEN POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-22-19-POSTGAME-REIRDEN-1.mp3 Download audio

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round series Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The NHL has announced a 7:30 p.m. ET start time.

The game will be televised nationally on NBCSN and available locally on NBC Sports Washington. Game 7 can also be heard on 1500AM and along the Capitals Radio Network.

The Hurricanes forced a Game 7 with a 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 6 Monday.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will become the first set of teammates in NHL history to play in at least 12 Game 7s together. They have posted a 4-7 record in the 11 previous Game 7s.

The winner of the Capitals-Hurricanes series will face the New York Islanders in Round 2.

