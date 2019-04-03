Caps look to clinch Metropolitan Division vs. Habs

Despite seeing their four-game win streak end Monday, the Capitals host the Canadiens Thursday with a chance to clinch the Metropolitan Division title for the fourth straight season.

Your browser does not support iframes.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Despite a comeback effort, the Capitals dropped a 4-3 decision to the Panthers Monday, ending their four-game winning streak and taking away a chance to clinch the Metropolitan Division.

Still, this week the Caps secured home-ice advantage for the first round and still have a chance to take the division crown in these final two games.

Ultimately, though, a victory will be tough against a Canadiens team that must win their final two games if they want to have a chance of making the playoffs and taking away a wild-card spot.

Here’s how to tune into the Caps’ tilt with the Habs, as well as what you need to know.

Canadiens at Capitals

What: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, Game 81 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Canadiens at Capitals will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington.

Live Stream: You can stream the Caps matchup with the Habs on NBC Sports Washington’s live stream page and on the MyTeams by NBC Sports App.

Radio: Caps Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan

Canadiens at Capitals TV Schedule

6 p.m.: Caps Faceoff Live

6:30 p.m.: Caps Pregame Live

7 p.m.: Canadiens at Capitals

9:30 p.m.: Caps Postgame Live

10 p.m.: Caps Overtime Live

What to Watch For:

The Birdman: Evgeny Kuznetsov extended his point streak to four games with a goal Monday against Florida, and with 72 points now on the season, he’s Washington’s third leading scorer. With the playoffs two games away, look for him to keep the momentum going. Oshie stays hot: On a three-game point streak and seven points in his last five games, Oshie has become the Caps’ second-leading scorer and is expected to remain a huge threat on offense. Opponents to watch: Max Domi, on a four-game point streak, has been the Canadiens’ best player and a huge reason they’re still in the playoff race. Look for him to be dangerous on the ice Thursday, especially with what’s at stake.

Quote of the Day:

“It starts with being emotionally in the game and not waiting for what kind of game it’s going to be,” Lars Eller told NBC Sports Washington of the Caps’ loss Monday. “Don’t wait to get down four. I think it starts with being emotionally in it, being ready. And then usually the other things come. But we were just slow. Not executing passes. That was the main thing.”

Stats to know:

John Carlson has points in seven straight games.

Brett Connolly has points in three of his last five games.

Braden Holtby’s won four straight starts, boasting a 1.75 GAA over that span.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.