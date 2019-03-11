Preview: Caps take on the Penguins in game 70

The Capitals matched a season-high with seven-straight victories following a 3-1 win over the Jets Sunday, and they'll look to continue their hot streak against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday in a rivalry matchup.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Capitals matched a season-high with seven-straight victories following a 3-1 win over the Jets Sunday, and they’ll look to continue their hot streak against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday in a rivalry matchup.

Washington holds a four-point lead over the Metropolitan Division , and Pittsburgh is looking to stay in the race and hold onto a playoff spot as the race tightens in this final stretch of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.

What: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 70 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

When: Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Capitals at Penguins game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington. ( Channel Link)

Livestream: You can livestream Capitals at Penguins on NBC Sports Washington’s livestream page and on the NBC Sports App.

Radio: Caps 24/7 Radio, 106.7 The Fan FM

Capitals at Penguins TV Schedule:

6 p.m.: Caps Faceoff Live

6:30 p.m.: Caps Pregame Live

7 p.m.: Devils at Capitals (LIVE)

9:30 p.m.: Capitals Postgame Live

10 p.m.: Capitals Overtime Live

What to Watch For:

Backstrom finding his stride: The Swedish center has been dominant and is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak and points in six of his last seven games. Look for him to keep the ball rolling.

Eye of the Tiger: Lars Eller is picking up the pace as well in this final stretch, having scored two empty-netters in two consecutive games and registering points in three of his last four. His line is also thriving as he finds chemistry with Brett Connolly and Carl Hagelin.

Opponents to watch: Sidney Crosby always poses a threat and has 15 points over the last eight games as the Penguins continue their playoff push.

Quote of the day: “I knew exactly where I stood — good or bad. That’s the thing I’ve tried to do in my coaching career in college, in the AHL, in the NHL,” Reirden told NBC Sports Washington about his coaching career “Just be clear. Tell the players the truth — where they like it or don’t at least they know what they have to worry about the next day.”

Stats to know:

Carl Hagelin has two goals and points in three of his last four games, and the Caps have killed off 19 of 21 penalties, including 16 straight, since acquiring him.

Holtby has started seven of the last nine games and has a .931 save percentage over that span.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.