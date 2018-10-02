Photos: Capitals’ Stanley Cup Championship rings revealed

The Washington Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup Championship rings were unveiled and presented to the team Monday during a private ceremony in D.C. See what they look like.

The rings, created by custom jewelers Jostens, are made of 14-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds, rubies and blue sapphire.

And there are a lot of gems on those rings.

Each features 230 round diamonds, as well as 22 princess-cut diamonds, 35 rubies and a star-shaped sapphire.

“We have always had one single, unwavering goal for the Washington Capitals: to build a team as great as our fan base,” said Caps owner Ted Leonsis in a news release.

“These rings will now forever be a reminder for the players, coaches, and fans: We did it.”

In addition to the rings, Jostens has a “fan collection” but be warned: the items there are pretty pricey.

One fan will also have a chance to meet Leonsis if they win a CapsRing.org contest running from Oct. 3 to Jan. 3 — he’ll present the winner with their own Capitals Stanley Cup Championship ring.

The winner also gets two tickets in the owner’s box to a Capitals game.

A spokeswoman for the Capitals said they are asking for a minimum donation of $10 to enter the contest. All the proceeds will go to benefit The Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation that supports youth sports, education and fitness, military veterans and the homeless.

See photos of the Caps’ 2018 Stanley Cup Championship rings below.

Jostens unveiled the NHL’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship ring Monday. (Courtesy Washington Capitals / Jostens)

