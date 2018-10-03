Meet the Washington Capitals’ 2018-2019 roster

As the Washington Capitals raise their championship banner and get their rings, meet the 2018-19 squad ready to defend their title.

WASHINGTON — Hockey season is back.

After an unforgettable summer — yet one many of the players probably don’t fully remember — the Washington Capitals take the ice at Capitol One Arena Wednesday night for the season opener against the Boston Bruins.

It will be one final chance to celebrate last year’s inspired Stanley Cup run. They’ll get their rings. Then they’ll get down to the tough business of trying to repeat.

While many of the faces on this year’s roster are familiar ones, it’s never too late to acquaint yourself with your hometown hockey team. Here’s this year’s roster. (Note: Rosters are subject to last-minute changes)

Forwards Nicklas Backstrom — C Born: Nov. 23, 1987 in Gavle, Sweden Fun Fact: Has notched 50 or more assists in each of the last five seasons and owns the franchise mark with 590 for his career. Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, center, of Sweden, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.