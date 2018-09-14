Remembering the Summer of Ovi and the Caps

After winning the Stanley Cup, this summer's been a nonstop party for the Washington Capitals. But with practice beginning Friday, it's officially time to get back to work. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Believe it or not, the first practices for the 2018-19 NHL season begin Friday. Thus officially marks the end of the Summer of Ovi, the wildest extended championship celebration in recent, or even extended memory.

But before we drop the puck for another season, let’s take a walk down memory lane, starting with Game 5, and look at everything that’s happened since the Caps won the Cup.

June 7: Caps win Game 5, 4-3, win Stanley Cup In year three of a two-year window, Alex Ovechkin and the Caps finally won it all. They exorcised their Pittsburgh demons, their closeout game demons, their 3-1 series lead demons. They were the champions. As the drama played out in Las Vegas, tens of thousands of fans went nuts both inside and in the packed streets around Capital One Arena long into the night. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

